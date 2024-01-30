JPML Refuses to Centralize Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 Vaccine Employment Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create an MDL docket for actions filed against health care consortium Kaiser Permanente by current or former employees whose employment was suspended or terminated after they refused to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Jan. 30 order, the panel explained that “Section 1407 centralization is not necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses or to further the just and efficient conduct of the litigation” because discovery will focus on individual questions of fact.

Kaiser and Permanente moved for consolidation, arguing that the 16 actions arise …