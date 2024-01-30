MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Created for Roof Flashing Patent Infringement Actions


January 30, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a federal docket for federal lawsuits in which Golden Rule Fasteners Inc. has alleged infringement of its roof flashing patents.

In a Jan. 30 order, the panel agreed with plaintiff The Neverleak Co. that centralization of the actions is warranted because they involve common issues of law and fact, including the scope of the claimed invention, the validity and enforceability of the patents, and whether the Electrical Mast Connection Master Flash (EMC) product infringes Golden Rule’s two patents.

The panel transferred the three actions to the U.S. District Court …


