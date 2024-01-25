Personal Injury Plaintiffs Permitted to Amend Claims in Philips CPAP, BiPAP MDL

PITTSBURGH — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases involving Philips RS North America LLC’s recalled CPAP and BiPAP machines has allowed plaintiffs to amend claims for fraud, negligent failure to recall, negligent execution of the recall, and consumer protection claims in their personal injury master complaint.

In a Jan. 24 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania ordered plaintiffs to file the amended pleading within 14 days of the order.

“In sum, plaintiffs’ request for leave to file an amended master personal injury complaint will be granted, consistent …