Zuckerberg Urges Social Media MDL Judge to Slash Claims Against Him

OAKLAND, Calif. — Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is urging a California federal judge to dismiss claims filed against him in the social media adolescent addiction/injury MDL, arguing that he had no duty to disclose information linking a connection between Facebook and Instagram use and mental health issues in teens.

In a Jan. 23 reply brief filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Zuckerberg argues that “a duty to disclose does not exist absent a contractual or other special relationship between the parties,” and that he had no such relationship …