Eli Lilly Urges JPML to Create Novo-Only MDL for GPL-1 RAS Cases
January 23, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eli Lilly & Co. is urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to exclude it from a proposed MDL docket for cases in which patients allege gastrointestinal injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.
“Since Dec. 29, 9 new Novo-only claims were filed,” the motion says. “Now 41 out of a total of 51 federal cases are filed only against Novo. There are still only 10 cases filed against Lilly. Not a single new case against Lilly has been filed. There are still only 10 cases filed against Lilly.”
On …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara