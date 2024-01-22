Daubert Hearing Kicks Off in Delaware Zantac Cancer Litigation

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Daubert hearing is taking place in Delaware state court in litigation brought by plaintiffs who allege their cancer was caused by their ingestion of Zantac (ranitidine) that was contaminated with the known human carcinogen, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

At the hearing, which began on Jan. 22 before Delaware Superior Court Judge Vivian L. Medinilla, the parties are presenting arguments as to plaintiffs’ experts’ methodologies concerning the alleged link between the contaminated antacid drug and cancer.

The defendants participating in the Daubert hearing are GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi-Aventis and Patheon Manufacturing Services LLC. They are accused of …