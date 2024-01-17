MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Social Media MDL Plaintiffs Oppose Zuckerberg’s Efforts to Dismiss Claims


January 17, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


OAKLAND, Calif. — In opposition to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s motion to dismiss, plaintiffs in the social media adolescent addiction/injury MDL argue that he concealed evidence that his platforms are unsafe for children and teens.

In a Jan. 16 brief filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs contend that Zuckerberg could have, but chose not to, share information concerning a connection between Facebook and Instagram use and mental health issues in teens.

Plaintiffs accuse Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Inc., Snap Inc. and YouTube LLC of exploiting children and teens …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS