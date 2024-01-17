Social Media MDL Plaintiffs Oppose Zuckerberg’s Efforts to Dismiss Claims
January 17, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Opposition
OAKLAND, Calif. — In opposition to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s motion to dismiss, plaintiffs in the social media adolescent addiction/injury MDL argue that he concealed evidence that his platforms are unsafe for children and teens.
In a Jan. 16 brief filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs contend that Zuckerberg could have, but chose not to, share information concerning a connection between Facebook and Instagram use and mental health issues in teens.
Plaintiffs accuse Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Inc., Snap Inc. and YouTube LLC of exploiting children and teens …
