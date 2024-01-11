Regeneron Seeks MDL Docket for Eylea Patent Infringement Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits in which Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. accuses other drug makers, including Amgen Inc., of violating its patent rights by seeking approval of biosimilars of its blockbuster eye drug Eylea (aflibercept).

In a Jan. 11 motion, Regeneron has asked the panel to transfer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Amgen Inc., pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, to Chief Judge Thomas S. Kleeh of the Northern District of West Virginia for coordinated pretrial proceedings with five cases already pending in that district.

In …