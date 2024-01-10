Kia, Hyundai Seek Appeal of Ruling Allowing Government Lawsuits to Proceed in Vehicle Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — Defendants in the Kia/Hyundai vehicle theft MDL have asked a California federal judge to allow them to immediately appeal his refusal to dismiss public nuisance lawsuits filed by government entities, arguing it would significantly advance the litigation.

In a Jan. 8 motion filed before Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Kia and Hyundai argue that the ruling presents ““substantial grounds for difference of opinion.”

“This litigation will require the parties to litigate facts about complex criminological problems and municipal decision-making by reference to novel and vigorously contested liability theories,” …