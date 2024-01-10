Kia, Hyundai Seek Dismissal of Chicago’s Lawsuit in Vehicle Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — Defendants in the Kia/Hyundai vehicle theft multidistrict litigation have asked a California federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago, arguing the claims are preempted by federal law and were not pled with the particularity required by Rule 9(b).

In a Jan. 8 motion filed before Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, defendants argued that they “have committed significant resources to do right by consumers” impacted by the security vulnerabilities and that the city’s residents “have benefitted and will benefit from these efforts.”

Plaintiffs in …