Tom’s, Colgate-Palmolive Prevail in ‘Natural’ Deodorant Federal Class Action
January 9, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a class action alleging that Tom’s of Maine and its parent company Colgate-Palmolive Co. marketed their toothpaste and deodorant as “natural” when in fact they contained “synthetic and/or highly chemically processed ingredients.”
In a Jan. 3 order, Judge Kimba M. Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said plaintiffs failed to produce evidence that a reasonable consumer interprets “natural” as being devoid of all artificial ingredients.
Plaintiffs sought damages on behalf of themselves and a nationwide class, three subclasses in California, Florida and …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick