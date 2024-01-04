Plaintiff Moves for Creation of MDL Docket for Data Breach Claims Against Citrix Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A plaintiff with claims pending against Citrix Systems Inc. for an alleged data breach has moved for a multidistrict litigation docket, citing the “increasing number of actions and jurisdictions involved.”

Plaintiff Kenneth Hasson filed the motion to transfer and centralization of actions on Jan. 4 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, asking that the Panel move the pending cases to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

According to the motion, there are no fewer than 12 cases pending in the country that allege that Comcast Cable Communications LLC, Comcast Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc. allowed cybercriminals …