JPML Asked to Create MDL Docket for Real Estate Commission Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuits accusing the National Association of Realtors (NAR) of conspiring with real estate brokers to require home sellers to pay the broker representing the buyer of their homes have moved for transfer and centralization of the actions.

According to a Dec. 27 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, each lawsuit alleges that in violation of the Sherman Act, NAR and various residential real estate brokerage companies implemented Buyer Broker Compensation Rule which requires brokers to make a blanket, non-negotiable offer of buyer broker compensation when listing a property on a multiple …