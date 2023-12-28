MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Sought for 23andMe Data Breach Lawsuits


December 28, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel of Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits arising from an October data breach involving genetic testing and analysis platform owner 23andMe, arguing the actions involve common issues of facts and questions.

In a Dec. 21 motion, 23andMe seeks consolidation of the cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

In October, 23andMe learned that data from users of its genetic testing and analysis platform has been circulating on dark web forums after hackers used recycled logins to gain access to get into accounts. The …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS