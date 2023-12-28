MDL Docket Sought for 23andMe Data Breach Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel of Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits arising from an October data breach involving genetic testing and analysis platform owner 23andMe, arguing the actions involve common issues of facts and questions.

In a Dec. 21 motion, 23andMe seeks consolidation of the cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

In October, 23andMe learned that data from users of its genetic testing and analysis platform has been circulating on dark web forums after hackers used recycled logins to gain access to get into accounts. The …