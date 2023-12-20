MDL Docket Sought for Antitrust Actions Against Cement Additive Producers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing certain producers of concrete and cement additives and admixtures (CCAs) of conspiring to fix, raise and maintain at supra-competitive levels the prices of CCAs in the United States.

In a Dec. 19 motion, one of the plaintiffs, SMBA Construction LLC, says centralization of the five antitrust class actions before Judge Dale Ho of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York is appropriate because they all arise out of the same factual events and allege nearly identical conduct by the same …