MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Sought for Perry Johnson & Associates Data Breach


December 15, 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C. —– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for 26 lawsuits arising from a data breach at a medical transcription company that resulted in the theft and dissemination of approximately 8.9 million individuals’ sensitive information.

In a Dec. 8 motion, certain of the plaintiffs say the cases filed against Perry Johnson & Associates assert similar claims arising from a common nucleus of operative facts and that consolidation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada is appropriate under 28 U.S.C. § 1407.

“Here, each of the actions …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Suboxone (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Film Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Litigation - MDL No. 3092

December 18, 2023

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS