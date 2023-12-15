MDL Docket Sought for Perry Johnson & Associates Data Breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. —– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for 26 lawsuits arising from a data breach at a medical transcription company that resulted in the theft and dissemination of approximately 8.9 million individuals’ sensitive information.

In a Dec. 8 motion, certain of the plaintiffs say the cases filed against Perry Johnson & Associates assert similar claims arising from a common nucleus of operative facts and that consolidation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada is appropriate under 28 U.S.C. § 1407.

“Here, each of the actions …