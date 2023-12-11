JPML Refuses to Centralize Bank of America Fraudulent Credit Card Cases
December 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to centralize seven putative class actions accusing Bank of America of negligently encouraging employees to create fraudulent credit card accounts to keep their jobs or earn bonuses.
In a Dec. 6 order, the panel said centralization is not warranted because there are only six actions pending in two districts, and the litigation has not grown since the motion for centralization was filed. In fact, three actions on the motion have been dismissed, the panel explained.
Until Jan. 1, Bank of America formally evaluated its employees’ overall performance and incentive …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Suboxone (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Film Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Litigation - MDL No. 3092
December 18, 2023
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara