MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Refuses to Consolidate ‘Medications with Abuse Potential’ Lawsuits


December 11, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create an MDL docket for actions accusing New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision directors of denying prisoners access to effective pain medications without justification.

In a Dec. 7 order, the panel explained that centralization of the 53 actions is not warranted because each case likely will turn on the unique circumstances of each patient — i.e., their medical condition, treatment history, substance abuse history, administrative exhaustion efforts, etc. — and the cases are at significantly different procedural postures.

Fourteen actions were severed from the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Suboxone (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Film Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Litigation - MDL No. 3092

December 18, 2023

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation

January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara

MORE DETAILS