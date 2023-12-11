PLC Seeks Appointment of Discovery Referee in Preterm Infant Formula MDL
December 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — Plaintiffs are urging the judge overseeing the preterm infant formula MDL docket to appoint a discovery referee, arguing that such an appointment is required for a successful negotiation with Abbott Laboratories, which has resorted to “disruptive delay tactics” during depositions.
In a Dec. 1 reply brief, the PLC argues that two courts in the parallel state-court litigation appointed special masters or the equivalent to supervise depositions.
“Given these orders and the PLC’s extensive attempts to negotiate with Abbott’s counsel before and after filing the Motion, it is hard to believe that Abbott — whose counsel participates in …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Suboxone (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Film Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Litigation - MDL No. 3092
December 18, 2023