MDL Docket Created for One-Wheeled Electric Skateboard Injury Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The maker of a one-wheeled electric skateboard has convinced the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for cases alleging injuries stemming from a defect that caused the product to stop or shut off unexpectedly.

On Dec. 8, the JPML transferred 31 cases pending against Future Motion Inc. to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California before Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

Future Motion, which is based in Santa Cruz, Calif., introduced its original Onewheel skateboard in 2014 and since then has manufactured five more models that vary in size and battery …