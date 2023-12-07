MDL Docket Sought for Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 Vaccine Employment Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for actions filed against health care consortium Kaiser Permanente by current or former employees whose employment was suspended or terminated after they refused to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Dec. 5 motion, movants Kaiser and Permanente say the 16 actions arise from similar or identical allegations and that consolidation for pre-trial purposes will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses, promote just and efficient conduct of this litigation, and avoid inconsistent or duplicative rulings.

Kaiser Permanente provides healthcare to more …