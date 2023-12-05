Ethicon, J&J Settle 224 Physiomesh Hernia Repair MDL Cases

ATLANTA — Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson have settled 224 cases pending on the Physiomesh hernia mesh MDL docket in Georgia federal court, according to a dismissal motion entered by the MDL judge.

In a Dec. 1 order, Judge Richard W. Story of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted the parties’ joint motion to dismiss with prejudice the actions, all of which alleged that the synthetic hernia repair product was defectively designed.

Physiomesh is an implantable device used during laparoscopic herniorrhaphy. The product incorporates five distinct layers, four of which surround and “coat” the …