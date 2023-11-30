MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Residents Hit CSX With Putative Class Action Over Ky. Thanksgiving Train Derailment


November 30, 2023


LEXINGTON, Ky. — CSX Transportation Inc. was hit with a putative class action following a Thanksgiving train derailment and chemical spill in Rockcastle County, Ky., requiring the evacuation of some residents.

The Nov. 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky accuses CSX of failing to properly maintain equipment, including more closely monitoring train wheel bearings that the company said overheated and caused the crash.

The derailment, which occurred at 2:30 pm on Nov. 23, caused molten sulfur and magnesium hydroxide to spill. CSX confirmed that at least the cars containing molten sulfur were …


