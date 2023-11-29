MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

John Deere Cannot Shake Claims in Repair Service Antitrust MDL, Judge Rules


November 29, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHICAGO — John Deere must face claims in a multidistrict litigation accusing it of limiting competition for expensive tractor repairs by withholding necessary software tools and resources from independent repair shops, an Illinois federal judge ruled after finding that the plaintiffs have Article III and antitrust standing.

In a Nov. 27 order, Judge Iain D. Johnson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further ruled that the plaintiffs have plausibly pled their claims for violation of the Sherman Act, monopolization and conspiracy.

Plaintiffs, a group of agricultural crop farms and farmers, accuse Deere & Co. of …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice

November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS