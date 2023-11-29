JPML Asked to Consolidate Roof Flashing Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create a federal docket for three federal lawsuits in which Golden Rule Fasteners Inc. has alleged infringement of its roof flashing patents.

In a Nov. 22 petition, The Neverleak Co. argues that centralization of the three “substantially identical” actions is warranted because they involve common issues of law and fact, including the scope of the claimed invention, the validity and enforceability of the patents, and whether the Electrical Mast Connection Master Flash (EMC) product infringes Golden Rule’s two patents.

Golden Rule owns two patents concerning a …