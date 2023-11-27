School District Counsel Appointed to Leadership Roles in Social Media MDL

OAKLAND, Calif. — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for lawsuits accusing social media platform owners of exploiting adolescents has given leadership roles to counsel for school district plaintiffs.

In a Nov. 21 order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that in making the appointments, the court “strongly consider[ed] the need for geographic diversity and the existence of current clients participating in this MDL.”

The judge noted that, currently, leadership includes attorneys from California (northern and southern), New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Florida, Alabama, New York, Washington, Pennsylvania (eastern), Louisiana, …