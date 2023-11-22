Invasion of Privacy Claim Untimely, W. Va. Judge Rules in Immunoglobin Therapy Case

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. — A West Virginia federal judge has dismissed as untimely a claim for breach of confidentiality and invasion of privacy in a putative class action accusing AmerisourceBergen and others of paying doctors to prescribe their immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG) to patients.

Chief Judge Thomas S. Kleeh of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia found the alleged conduct forming the basis of the claim did not occur later than March 2015.

Frances G. Post alleges she was wrongfully proscribed IVIG by Dr. Felix Brizuela and that the defendants, Amerisourcebergen Corp., U.S. Bioservices Corp., I.g.G. …