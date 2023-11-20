MDL Judge Allows SoClean’s Lanham Act Lawsuit to Proceed against Philips

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which the manufacturer of a CPAP cleaning device accuses Koninklijke Philips of making disparaging statements to customers about its disinfecting equipment which harmed its business.

In a Nov. 17 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania found SoClean Inc. has adequately alleged that Philips intentionally and falsely led distributors and customers to believe that SoClean devices were the reason for a nationwide recall of Philips CPAP machines in June 2021.

In February 2022, the Judicial Panel on …