Ill. Federal Judge Allows Majority of Claims to Proceed in Hair Relaxer MDL

CHICAGO –– The judge overseeing the MDL docket for hair relaxers and straighteners has refused to dismiss a majority of the claims, finding the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that the products contained cancer-causing chemicals and that defendants knew of the dangers but failed to warn consumers.

In a Nov. 13 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further found the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged defendants made several misrepresentations that the products were safe and effective.

Plaintiffs allege they incurred prolonged exposure to phthalates and other EDCs contained in hair relaxer products marketed specifically …