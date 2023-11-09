Plaintiff Awarded $500,000 in 3rd Bellwether Davol/Bard Hernia Mesh Action

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal jury has awarded a man $500,000 in the third Davol Inc./C.R. Bard Inc. polypropylene hernia mesh bellwether action to go to trial, finding the companies negligently failed to warn that their PerFix Plug hernia mesh could cause a chronic inflammatory response.

However, in the Nov. 8 verdict, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio found in favor of the defendants on plaintiff Aaron Stinson’s design defect claim, and further found they acted without malice. Judge Edmund A. Sargus presided over the trial, which began on Oct. 16.

Aaron Stinson, a Maine …