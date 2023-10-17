JPML Asked to Create Docket for Lawsuits Arising From Fortra Software Cyber-Attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A defendant in lawsuits arising from a January 2023 cyber-attack on Fortra LLC’s managed file transfer software has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a docket for the cases in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

In an Oct. 16 motion, NationsBenefits LLC and NationsBenefits Holdings LLC argued that the cases be centralized before Judge Susan R. Nelson because they arise from the same event and share common questions of fact.

The lawsuits arise from a January 2023 cyber-attack in which Fortra’s “GoAnywhere” software was targeted by a Russian-linked ransomware group, …