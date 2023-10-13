Defendants Oppose Creation of MDL Docket for ‘Medications with Abuse Potential’ Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Defendants in actions filed against regional medical directors (RMDs) employed by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for allegedly denying prisoners access to effective pain medications without justification have opposed a motion to create an MDL docket for the cases.

In an Oct. 11 brief filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, defendants argue that plaintiffs in each of the 53 actions are injunctive class members in Allen v. Koenigsmann, et al., No. 19-cv-8173 (S.D. N.Y.) and were former putative class members of the Allen I liability class.

After their motion …