GSK Settles Four Bellwether Cases in Calif. Zantac Cancer Litigation

ALAMEDA, Calif. — GlaxoSmithKline says it has settled four cases scheduled for bellwether trials in the California Zantac breast cancer litigation, one of which was set to begin trial on Nov. 13.

In an Oct. 11 press release, GSK said it will be dismissed from the cases, which are pending in the Alameda County Superior Court. The terms of the settlements are confidential.

“The settlements reflect the Company’s desire to avoid the distraction related to protracted litigation,” the press release said. “GSK does not admit any liability in the settlements and will continue to vigorously defend itself based on the …