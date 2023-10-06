'The Basics of FDA Enforcement Actions,' by James Fraser and Krupa Patel
October 6, 2023
[Editor's note: James Fraser is a former Associate Chief Counsel for Litigation at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is a Senior Counsel in the Product Liability and Life Sciences practice groups in Thompson Hine LLP’s Washington, D.C. office. He also is a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel. His practice is focused on FDA-related litigation and regulatory matters. He is one of the very few product liability defense attorneys in the United States who has worked at FDA. He can be reached at [email protected].
Krupa Patel is a Managing Associate in the Business Litigation, …
FIRM NAMES
- Thompson Hine LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place