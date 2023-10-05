MDL Docket Created for MOVEit File Transfer Security Breach Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits alleging the developers of MOVEit file transfer software of negligently allowing the data of more than 15 million individuals to be stolen in a 2023 security breach.

In an Oct. 4 order, the panel transferred the 33 actions to Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, where the owner of the software, Progress Software Corp., is headquartered.

The actions allege MOVEit, Progress Software, and Pension Benefit Information LLC d/b/a PBI Research Services are responsible for the …