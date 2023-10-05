MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Created for MOVEit File Transfer Security Breach Lawsuits


October 5, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits alleging the developers of MOVEit file transfer software of negligently allowing the data of more than 15 million individuals to be stolen in a 2023 security breach.

In an Oct. 4 order, the panel transferred the 33 actions to Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, where the owner of the software, Progress Software Corp., is headquartered.

The actions allege MOVEit, Progress Software, and Pension Benefit Information LLC d/b/a PBI Research Services are responsible for the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates

November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends

December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS