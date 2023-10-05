MDL Docket Created for Uber Sexual Assault Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for cases alleging that rideshare giant Uber Technologies Inc. failed to prevent sexual predators from working as drivers, which led to a rash of sexual assaults on passengers.

In an Oct. 4 order, the panel transferred the 44 pending actions to Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where Uber is headquartered, and where the California Uber JCCP is located.

The panel agreed with the moving plaintiffs that the actions allege similar wrongful conduct by Uber and …