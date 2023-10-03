Generic Cordarone Maker Prevails on Warning Claims in Multi-Plaintiff Case
October 3, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota appellate court has upheld an award of summary judgment to a generic drug manufacturer of failing to adequately warn of the risks posed by its heart medication, ruling it discharged its duty by providing medication guides to pharmacies.
In an Oct. 2 opinion, the Minnesota Court of Appeals explained that under Minnesota law, a drug manufacturer’s duty to warn runs to the patient; therefore, it fulfills its duty to warn by complying with federal regulations for medication guides.
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. received Food and Drug Administration approval in 1985 for Cordarone (amiodarone) for the treatment …
FIRM NAMES
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk