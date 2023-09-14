JPML Asked to Centralize Bank of America Fraudulent Credit Card Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize seven putative class actions accusing Bank of America of negligently allowing its employees to create fraudulent credit card accounts in order to keep their jobs or earn bonuses.

In a Sept. 13 motion, movant Charles F. Barrett, who is a plaintiff in one of the actions, says Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee should preside over the proposed MDL docket.

“The Actions, as well as any additional tag-along actions pending against Bank of America, will involve …