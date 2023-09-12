13 Cases Trimmed from Fresenius MDL Docket

BOSTON — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for claims relating to Fresenius’ GranuFlo and NaturaLyte dialysis products has dismissed 13 cases, ruling their claims are barred by the learned intermediary doctrine because their doctors were adequately warned that they could cause heart attacks.

In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that physicians and facility staff at Fresenius dialysis units were provided memoranda that repeatedly cautioned of the risks of which plaintiffs complained.

GranuFlo and NaturaLyte, manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care North America Inc., are dry …