13 Cases Trimmed from Fresenius MDL Docket
September 12, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BOSTON — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for claims relating to Fresenius’ GranuFlo and NaturaLyte dialysis products has dismissed 13 cases, ruling their claims are barred by the learned intermediary doctrine because their doctors were adequately warned that they could cause heart attacks.
In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that physicians and facility staff at Fresenius dialysis units were provided memoranda that repeatedly cautioned of the risks of which plaintiffs complained.
GranuFlo and NaturaLyte, manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care North America Inc., are dry …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Uber Litigation and Other Mass Tort Updates
September 27, 2023 - Lexington, KY
21c Museum Hotel Lexington
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place