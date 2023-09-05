MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

One-Wheeled Electric Skateboard Maker Seeks MDL Docket for Injury Lawsuits


September 5, 2023


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The maker of a one-wheeled electric skateboard has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for cases alleging injuries stemming from a defect that caused the product to stop or shut off unexpectedly.

In a Sept. 1 motion, Future Motion Inc. asked the JPML to transfer the 31 cases, which are pending in 15 district courts, to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, arguing that it has the highest number of pending cases and the most familiarity with the actions.

"Given the similarity of the pleadings and discovery …


