3M Co., Plaintiffs Reach $6 Billion Settlement of Combat Arms Earplug Cases

PENSACOLA, Fla. –– 3M Co. has reached an agreement that “purports to settle the more than 240,000” 3M Combat Arms Earplug cases pending in a federal Florida court for a total of $6 billion, according to recently filed documents with the court.

In an announcement issued Aug. 29, and posted on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida’s website, the parties announced the settlement of lawsuits filed against 3M Co. by U.S. military service members, veterans, and commercial users, all of whom alleged CAE-related injuries from use of the CAE for hearing protection.

“The Settlement also involves …