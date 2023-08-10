Arthrex Hit with Class Action Over Allegedly Defective Suture Anchors
August 10, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
=NEW YORK — A New York man has filed a class action against Arthrex Inc. in federal court, alleging that the company’s suture anchors and/or anchor inserters broke apart while being implanted during an arthroscopic shoulder surgery.
In an Aug. 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Richard Staubitz alleges that a design or manufacturing defect in Arthrex’s Anchors or Anchor inserters often causes the Anchor inserter tip to break when used as intended.
According to the complaint, Staubitz underwent arthroscopic surgery in April to repair a labral tear in his …
FIRM NAMES
- Squitieri & Fearon LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown