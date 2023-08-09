JPML Creates Federal Docket for ‘Insulin Pricing Scheme’ Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a federal docket for lawsuits accusing insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) of artificially inflating the price of insulin in order to their increase profit margins and reap kickback payments.

On Aug. 3, the panel granted a motion by five states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi and Montana — to transfer the actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, and appointed Judge Brian R. Martinotti to oversee the docket.

The actions involve the “insulin pricing scheme” — a conspiracy to artificially inflate the …