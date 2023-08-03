MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

La. Woman Says Ozempic, Mounjaro Makers Failed to Warn of Severe Gastrointestinal Events


August 3, 2023


LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana woman has sued Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co., accusing them of failing to warn that their injectable type 2 diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro can cause paralyzed stomach or inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

In an Aug. 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Jacklyn Bjorklund says defendants “have downplayed the severity of the gastrointestinal events” caused by the GLP-1 receptor drugs and that they carry a risk of gastroparesis or gastroenteritis.

Gastroparesis affects normal muscle movement in the stomach, hampering its ability …

