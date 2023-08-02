Plaintiff Withdraws Centralization Motion for Southwest Airlines’ Flight Cancellations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A California woman whose travel was disrupted during the 2022 Christmas season when Southwest Airlines Co. canceled a massive amount of flights has withdrawn her request for a multidistrict litigation docket for the ensuing lawsuits.

In a July 25 notice filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, Mary Smith explained that one of the four actions has been dismissed without prejudice, and that plaintiffs in the three remaining actions, all pending in the Southern District of California, will move to consolidate.

“Thus, the creation of an MDL is no longer necessary at this time,” Smith explained. …