Plaintiffs in Social Media MDL Say Defendants Not Immune from ‘Conduct’ Claims

OAKLAND, Calif. — Plaintiffs in the MDL docket for cases accusing social media giants of exploiting adolescents using a stream of addictive images and videos told a California federal judge that defendants are not shielded from liability by § 230 of the Communications Decency Act because the cases are about conduct, not content.

In a July 25 opposition filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs say defendants Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Inc., Snap Inc. and YouTube LLC can be held “accountable for their own legal responsibilities as product designers, …