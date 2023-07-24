Preliminary Approval of $145 Million Settlement Sought in Kia/Hyundai Theft MDL
July 24, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
LOS ANGELES — Plaintiffs’ attorneys in the Kia/Hyundai vehicle theft multidistrict litigation have asked a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $145 million class action settlement which would resolve claims that the cars contained a safety defect making them highly prone to theft.
According to the motion filed before Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the settlement would provide up to $145 million for out-of-pocket losses that would be subject to individual claim caps; a no cost software upgrade for certain vehicles, and up to $300 payments to class members whose …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
August 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis