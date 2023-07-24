Preliminary Approval of $145 Million Settlement Sought in Kia/Hyundai Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — Plaintiffs’ attorneys in the Kia/Hyundai vehicle theft multidistrict litigation have asked a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $145 million class action settlement which would resolve claims that the cars contained a safety defect making them highly prone to theft.

According to the motion filed before Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the settlement would provide up to $145 million for out-of-pocket losses that would be subject to individual claim caps; a no cost software upgrade for certain vehicles, and up to $300 payments to class members whose …