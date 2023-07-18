MDL Docket Sought for Uber Passenger Sex Assault Cases
July 18, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of plaintiffs have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for cases accusing rideshare giant Uber Technologies Inc. of failing to prevent sexual predators from working as drivers, leading to a rash of sexual assaults on passengers.
In a July 14 motion, the 14 plaintiffs say the 22 pending actions allege similar wrongful conduct by Uber and its subsidiary Rasier LLC and share common issues of fact and law and are in the early stages of litigation.
In the lawsuits, plaintiffs allege Uber failed to adequately vet its drivers and …
FIRM NAMES
- Piffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise LLP
