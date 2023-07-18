Class Action Says Coca-Cola Juice Product Contains High Levels of PFAS

NEW YORK - Coca-Cola Co. and its subsidiary, The Simply Orange Juice Co., have been hit with a class action alleging their “all-natural” juice product contains high levels of per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS).

In a July 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the plaintiff alleges third-party testing revealed defendants’ Simply Tropical Juice contains forever chemicals at levels that greatly exceed federal limits for drinking water.

“Defendants have engaged in tireless marketing efforts to convince consumers that its Simply beverages, including the Product at issue, are made with simple ingredients that …