All but 1 Plaintiff Severed in Calif. Opalex Hair Care Products Action
July 18, 2023
LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge has severed all but one of the 101 plaintiffs from a product liability lawsuit targeting Opalex hair products because they do not arise from the same transaction or occurrence.
In a July 11 order, Judge R. Gary Klausner of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California then dismissed the first amended complaint as largely irrelevant due to the severance and allowed the remaining plaintiff to file an amended pleading.
Florida citizen Michelle Albahae and 100 other individuals sued Opalex Holdings Inc. and Conway Company Inc., alleging their hair care products …
